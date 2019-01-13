Dubai: Events, marketing and communications company Plan B has pledged to help more blue collar workers watch live matches of the ongoing 2019 AFC Asian Cup.
There were a few happy faces during the UAE-India Group A match in Abu Dhabi last Thursday after Plan B gave free tickets under its ‘Patron’s Programme’ where workers were given tickets, T-shirts, transportation and refreshments to support their team. The Dubai-based company has now pledged to give away more tickets in the future for the same cause.
“The joy that you get to see on their faces is the most heart-warming feeling one can have. It is even more special as the match between India and the UAE represented not just my home country, but also the UAE which has been home to me for over 17 years. And in these years, it has always been our high on our list of priorities to ensure that we are able to give back to society,” Harmeek Singh, Founder and Chairman, Plan B Group, noted.