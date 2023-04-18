Dubai: After winning the UAE Rotax Max Challenge championship in the Micro Max category during 2022-2023, Pierre Abou Diwan is now preparing to represent the UAE in the 23rd edition of the Rotax MAX Challenge 2023 World Grand Finals Challenge in Bahrain.
Being held for the second time in the Bahrain International Karting Circuit, Sakhir, from 2nd to 9th December 2023, the exciting tournament will witness almost 300 champion drivers in action.
Following his debut season, Pierre said, “I am very pleased with this victory that comes after great hard work and continuous training. I wish to thank everyone who helped me win this challenge - my team George Gibbons Motorsport (GGM), my coaches, and my school Lycée Libanais Francophone Privé Meydan, particularly my family, and parents, who have always been my greatest support.”
Best drivers
He added, “Competing in the world finals with the best karting drivers from around the world is a great honor, and I am proud to be representing the UAE at this world championship.”
The talented driver from Lebanon is currently making great efforts to prepare for the world challenge in Bahrain, which is a new starting point for his journey toward the international Karting scene.
Pierre trains on track two to three days a week and keeps up with his physical and mental fitness. In addition, his mother ensures that he does all his homework and exam studying in advance when there is a race weekend, especially when traveling is involved.
Like every karting driver, Pierre dreams of making it to Formula 1 one day. He knows it’s a long, complicated, expensive road, but he is determined to make it in motorsport.