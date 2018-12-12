Peng, who won both her doubles Grand Slam crowns [2013 Wimbledon and 2014 French Open] along with Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei, a former champion at the Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge, was pleased with the way in which she has adapted to the conditions in Dubai. “My focus today was to put her [Cirstea] under pressure from the start. She is a very good player and she can change her game. But I think today was my day and it helped that I got off to a much better start,” Peng said.