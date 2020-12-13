Dubai: Promising youngster Pallavi Patel fell short of two titles as the fourth edition of the Al Habtoor Tennis Cup drew to a close at the Habtoor Grand Beach Resort and Spa, late on Saturday.
Patel picked up the girls under-12 title with a win over last year’s champion Daksha Nair, but was stopped from a double crown as Jacqueline Maria Istifan won the girls under-14 category.
Magnus Oestergaard won the boy’s under-12 with a win over Matija Putic, while Dev Kanbargimath picked up the boy’s under-14 with a victory over Muaz Malik. Diya Tamse proved strong in the girls under-16 while winning against Aditi Gulati, while Anthony Moukarzel got the better of Elham Edavalah in the boy’s section.
Andra Isabella Cirbu beat Lia Mosimann for the girls under-18 and Carteputreda David Cristian defeated Hussain Nada in the boy’s section. Oleg Geraskin successfully defended his title in the veterans over 35 category with a win over Bart Kendall, while Simon Roberts helped himself to the men’s title with victory over the UAE’s Davis Cup player Omar Behroozian.
Shaikh Hasher Al Maktoum, President of UAE Tennis Federation (UAE TF) was joined by Khalaf Al Habtoor, Chairman of the Al Habtoor Group in presenting the winners and runners-up after the finals of the annual competition.
Held to coincide with the annual $100,000 Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge, the domestic tournament is organised to give an opportunity to the local tennis fraternity to rub shoulders with some of the top players who descend in the UAE this time of the year.
RESULTS
Girls U12: Pallavi Patel; Daksha Nair
Boy’s U12: Magnus Oestergaard; Matija Putic
Girls U14: Jacqueline Maria Istifan; Pallavi Patel
Boy’s U14: Dev Kanbargimath; Muaz Mailk
Girls U16: Diya Tamse; Aditi Gulati
Boy’s U16: Anthony Moukarzel; Elham Edavalah
Girls U18: Andra Isabella Cirbu; Lia Mosimann
Boy’s U18: Carteputreda David Cristian; Hussain Nada
Veterans 35+: Oleg Geraskin; Bart Kendall
Men’s: Simon Roberts; Omar Behroozian