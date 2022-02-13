PadelMania is one of the largest Indoor padel courts in Dubai, equipped with five Standard courts with turf imported from Spain to match the comfort level of players.
The facility is equipped with a “Coffee bar” within the building. Along with that, we provide options to purchase and rent racquets and balls to match your needs. The club is also equipped with 20 parking slots.
Our club offers a full recreational and entertainment experience for adults and children, including:
• Padel lessons for adults and junior programmes
• Monthly tournaments
• Match play and socials
• Coffee Bar
• Corporate events
More than a club, PadelMania is an open community, integrating padel players from all over the world where different cultures mix and match their common interest, which is padel. Open to members and non-members, the club caters for all padel skills, from elite players to the beginners of the racquet sport.
With regular social events, great food and company and amazing matches to play and watch, the club is the perfect place to get together with your friends, bring your family or just meet new people, all brought together by the love of this highly addictive sport.
PadelMania’s goal is to make it a happy experience for all.