Dubai: The Emirates Post Group UAE Wild Card Championship is hosting the UAE Nationals tournament with over 90 advanced Emirati male and female padel players expected to compete from February 3 – 5 at the World Padel Academy in Dubai.
This will be the championship’s second tournament, which is held exclusively for UAE Nationals to qualify for the World Padel Tour Modon Abu Dhabi Master. Last weekend, the Emirates Post Group UAE Wild Card Championship held its first tournament which was open to male and female UAE residents. On the weekend of February 10 – 11, the championship will host the male and female GCC Residents Open.
Sponsored by Emirates Post Group in partnership with the UAE Padel Association (UAEPA) and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the UAE Wild Card Championship will witness 46 Emirati teams, including 30 men’s and 16 women’s teams, play in the UAE Nationals tournament. The tournament will include a round of 32 on Friday, February 2; a round of 16 and the quarterfinals on Saturday, February 4; and the semi-finals on Sunday, February 5. The finals will be played in Abu Dhabi on February 12.