Abu Dhabi: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has announced the closure of registration for the highly anticipated Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Festival amid an overwhelming response from participants.
With over 2,500 participants already registered, the upcoming event at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City from May 26-28 is expected to be a momentous gathering for the wider jiu-jitsu community, as well as families in attendance.
Preparations are in full swing for the Festival, which marks the second edition of the year. The championship will feature thrilling competitions with athletes aged 4-17 from various clubs and academies competing in different divisions, including kids, infants, juniors, teens, and youth, all vying for medal glory and enticing prizes.
10am start
In light of the record number of participants in the competitions, the UAEJJF has announced an extension of the weigh-in time on Friday. The weigh-in will now start at 10 am and continue until 3 pm, with the competitions scheduled to begin at 4 pm in the afternoon. Additionally, for Saturday and Sunday, the competitions will start at 11 am.
The Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Festival guarantees an immersive family experience, providing a diverse array of exciting events tailored to suit the preferences of athletes and their family members. The Festival’s games area boasts a wide selection of activities that cater to both children and adults, ensuring everyone can find something enjoyable. Additionally, attendees will have access to various kiosks and food trucks located throughout the area, offering a diverse range of delectable food options, and refreshing beverages.