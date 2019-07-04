Dubai: Canacona Outsiders were declared champions of the ISF Premier Football League with a handsome 3-1 win over Castle Boys Mapusa Blue last weekend.

In the tournament held at United Pro Sports facility, Gavin Pereira was adjudged player of the tournament while Roosevelt Mathias was the highest goalscorer and man of the finals.

Organised by the International Sadguru Foundation UAE Council and Globelink in collaboration with Movie Glory, the first edition of the tournament attracted 16 teams from across the UAE.