In a thrilling encounter, Oscar Piastri secured the Formula Two World Championship at Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday as the Australian driver took the final spot on the podium in Sprint Race 1 to clinch the title, capturing his third title in three years to put the final touches on a remarkable junior career.
The Prema Racing driver finished in third position behind leader Jehan Daruvala of Carlin and Felipe Drugovich of UNI-Virtousi as the duo battled across the reconfigured Yas Marina Circuit track with wheel-to-wheel action in a breathtaking race. Indian driver, Daruvala secured his second win of the year in Sprint Race 1 on Saturday, finishing the 23-lap contest ahead of Drugovich in an entertaining affair.
On securing the World Championship, Piastri said, “What a race that was, I’m so happy to finally secure the title — it was a lot less stressful than last year in Formula 3.”
The win means the Australian driver concludes his junior career with three titles in three years, as he moves up into the reserve driver position with Alpine in Formula One for 2022. “It’s been an awesome three years, and I’m very proud to cap off my junior career in this way,” Piastri said. “Words can’t express how happy I am to be with Alpine, and I’m looking forward to continuing with them in F1 next year as their reserve driver.”