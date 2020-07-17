Olympique Lyon players display their new jersey ahead of their friendly match against Glasgow Rangers FC at the Groupama Stadium on Thursday night. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: Olympique Lyonnais (OL), one of the top French football clubs, revealed their new jerseys for the 2020-2021 season during a friendly match against the Glasgow Rangers FC at the Groupama Stadium, on Thursday night.

With the Emirates’ ‘Fly Better’ logo embossed in the front, the new jersey was unveilved as part of the Veolia Trophy held late on Thursday.

Much awaited by Lyon fans, the 2020-2021 home jersey is the first to carry Emirates’ branding, marking the start of a five-year partnership where the airline will be the official main sponsors of Olympique Lyonnais. The away jersey will be worn by the players on Saturday (July 18) during their friendly match against Celtic FC.

Emirates’ iconic ‘Fly Better’ branding appears across the front of the OL team’s training kits and playing jerseys and will be worn during all the club’s matches, including the French Championship and UEFA Competitions until June 2025.

Emirates’ ‘Fly Better’ promise connects to Olympique Lyonnais’ values of striving to achieve the highest levels of success.

It has been Emirates’ long-standing strategy to engage and connect with its customers across the world through sport. This partnership reinforces the company’s investment and economic contribution to both the Lyon region, and France as a whole.

Emirates has operated flights to France since 1992, and when it launched flights to Lyon in 2012, it expanded access to Southern France for international travellers across its network. Paris was amongst the first destinations that Emirates resumed passenger operations to in May, and earlier this week, the airline re-introduced its scheduled A380 services to Paris.