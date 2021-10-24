The Fiba 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2021 is on the way Image Credit: Supplied

The world’s elite 3x3 basketball players are ready to descend on the capital for the first time in five years this month, as the line-up of the Fiba 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2021 is confirmed.

The Abu Dhabi edition of the FIBA World Tour — which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year — welcomes Tokyo Olympic medallists and world-class 3x3 basketballers on October 29-30, along with Team Abu Dhabi — recent winners of UAE community event, Quest.

Latvia’s gold medallists from this year’s Tokyo Olympics — Nauris Miezis, Karlis Lasmanis, Edgars Krumins and Agnis Cavars — are all confirmed as part of team Riga. As are silver medallists Stanislav Sharov, Alexander Zuev and Ilia Karpenkov, representing team Gagarin from Russia. The bronze medallists Aleksandar Raktov and Mihailo Vasic from Serbia will also be bringing their A-game for team Liman.

World-class players from across the globe, comprising of 14 teams, will battle for a place in the Fiba 3X3 World Tour final that takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in December. The 14 teams also consists of Team Abu Dhabi: the winners of the UAE community event Quest. This opportunity saw 48 local teams compete for the prize of becoming Team Abu Dhabi, and securing a spot in the Masters event. So after three intense Quest weekends, over 150 matches and endless points, it was team Game Time Academy that will now become Team Abu Dhabi, ready to face the world’s best.

Team captain Mohamad Zaydan said: “Firstly I must say how awesome this event has been. We fought hard and we’re lucky to have won as there was so much incredible competition. It’s going to be a real test against the teams at the World Tour, but we’re excited to be there. What a privilege to become Team Abu Dhabi.”