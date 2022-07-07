Abu Dhabi: Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Sports Council announced the opening of nominations for the sixth Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Award.

The award is the first of its kind in the region, and mainly aims to empower women and highlight their achievements, especially in sporting sector.

Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and President of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Ladies Clubs, announced the launch of the sixth Fatima Bint Mubarak Award for Women’s Sports.

She emphasised the award represents a new incentive for the development and for sportswomen in the UAE as well as in the Arab and international levels with the continuous recognition and support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Wife of the late President Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union.

Pioneering role

“We are honoured of the value and status this award holds and its pioneering role in supporting the creative and influential values in the world of sport to motivate and encourage sportswomen,” Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza, said.

“The award with many categories is an inspiration for outstanding sportswomen and women of creativity and excellence in both the local and international circuits.”

The announcement came during a press conference held by The Academy and Abu Dhabi Sports Council on Thursday at the Emirates Palace.

Registrations and nominations

Present at the occasion were Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Dr Omniyat Al Hajri, Vice-Chairwoman of Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, and Mariam Al Mansoori, Head of Technical Support and Training Programmes at Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy.

The registration for nominations, which opened on July 7, will close on August 8, while the shortlisted candidates will be announced on September 9 and the awards on September 17.

Competition categories within this award includes both individual and collective levels in various departments such as sports management, training, research, sports sponsorship and women of determination.

The total money prize for the award is Dh1.3 million and the categories for this year at the individual level include:

Best Arab Women Athlete — Dh300,000

Best Emirati Women Athlete — Dh300,000

Best Youth Athlete — Dh100,000

Best Athlete (people of determination) — Dh100,000

Best Female / Male Coach — Dh100,000

Best Sports media — Dh100,000

As for the categories at the level of institutions and sports’ federations, they include:

Best Youth Development Programme — Dh100,000

Best Team — Dh100,000