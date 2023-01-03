Dubai: After the most winning year in the teams history in 2022, UAE Team Emirates will take confidence into 2023 and are motivated to build on the 47 victory tally from last season.
The team was in Spain in December showing off their new kits and getting in the kilometres ahead of the upcoming season.
Mauro Gianetti (Team Principal & CEO) said, “Last year was a big success for us, with many important victories and special moments as a team. That success keeps us even more motivated to work hard and build for a good 2023.The new riders are settling in well and excited to get their first races started with the team.We had an excellent training camp all together in December and it’s full steam ahead now with the first races in Australia just weeks away.”