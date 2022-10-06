Abu Dhabi: In a bid to promote badminton in Abu Dhabi, 316 Sports Services, following the success of the first Smash Abu Dhabi tournament, has opened the Port Badminton Center and 316 Badminton Academy.
The academy will provide the young players bigger and better opportunity and enhance their training, performance, and well-being.
“Our mission is to unlock the ability and provide a platform for the development and training of the most recent badminton techniques. Our coaching staff creates a positive and motivating environment in which each player can reach his or her full potential.
Important milestone
“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Abu Dhabi Ports Group and the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, where it will be located,” said Samih Al Maisari, Managing Director of 316 Sports Services.
Naser Khamis Al Marri, Secretary General, Head of Technical Committee and Head of National Teams Committee at the UAE Badminton Federation, said: “It’s an important milestone in the development of the sport in the UAE. In the recent years, UAE has become the hub for badminton trainees and with the launch of this new Academy, the limelight is once again on the sport.
Olympic Champions project
“We, at the UAE Badminton Federation, are very delighted on the launch of this Academy, which will provide the players with all modern facilities. Our new Board of Directors have already chalked out plans and a vision to come up with an Olympic Champions project and the new Academy will add wings to our plans of forming and nurturing champions for UAE.”
“There are also plans to involve the private sector in the development of the game, and the federation is working to have brainstorming workshops for all the academies to discuss ways of development. So, the launch has come at the right time.”