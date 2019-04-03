The group matches for the Second Fazza Para-Badminton Championships got under way at the Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Mohammad Ahmad Al Zarouni will be carrying the hopes of the UAE as the Second Fazza Dubai Para-Badminton International Championship got under way at the Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club.

Competing in the wheelchair WH2 category, Al Zarouni has been joined by nearly 300 players from 39 countries as athletes try to garner points in the race to the World Championships and 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. Organised by the Dubai Club for People with Determination, the competition also serves as the second event towards qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.