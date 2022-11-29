Abu Dhabi: G42 and Abu Dhabi Sports Council will be hosting a community-based cycling event at the Al Wathba Cycle Track on December 2, to mark the UAE National Day celebrations.
The cycling challenge will allow individuals, families, clubs and athletes to experience a race environment in a social setting. Ages 5 years and above can register in this competition and take part in a 16km, 30km or 60km race, kicking off at 6:30am.
Commenting on the event, Mansoor Al Mansoori, Group COO, G42 said, “At G42, we are heavily invested in promoting health and wellbeing for our employees and the broader community. Cycling in particular is very close to us as we partner with both UAE Team Emirates and UAE Team ADQ. We are determined to support Abu Dhabi’s ambitions of becoming a key sporting destination.”
Events on the rise
Suhail Abdullah Al Areefi, Executive Director of Events Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, added: “We are delighted with the number of community events that are on the rise in the capital city, with the G42 Cycling Challenge now added to the list.
This event provides families as well as individuals an outing to have fun in a healthy environment. The competition is for all levels from the kids to adults, and also individuals who may want to push themselves to the next level.”