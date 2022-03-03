Dubai: The organising committee of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament have added a GCC Men’s Team Championship to this year’s Padel event which will take place at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Dh240,000 GCC Men’s Team Championship will be open to teams nominated by official padel federations or committee in their home countries, and the teams will be divided into two groups, with the top two from each group qualifying for the main draw of the tournament.

The winning team will take home a cheque of Dh100,000, while the runners-up will receive Dh80,000 and the third-placed team gets Dh60,000.

The GCC Men’s Team Championship will run alongside the UAE Padel Association tournament, which will feature competitions in six different categories: UAEPA Beginner-Men; UAEPA Intermediate-Men; UAEPA Advance-Men; UAEPA PRO-Men; Doubles-Men; and UAEPA Intermediate-Women.

Qualifying phase

Registration for both the GCC Tournament as well as the UAEPA Tournament will remain open until March 18, and those interested can register through the official Dubai Sports Council website.

The qualifying phase of the UAEPA Tournament will take place between March 25-31, and the top 16 pairs from each of the categories will qualify for the Final phase, which is scheduled to take place between April 2-17.

All the participants in the UAEPA Tournament categories will be awarded ranking points, while the top three players will be awarded medals as well as cash prizes.

The Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament for this year will feature competition in six different sports: volleyball, padel, wheelchair basketball, running, cycling and jiu-jitsu. Registration of teams for the volleyball tournament closed on February 22, but the registration of players for the volleyball tournament will remain open until March 22.

Wheelchair basketball

Registration for the running, cycling, jiu-jitsu and wheelchair basketball tournaments is also open through the Dubai Sports Council website.

The NAS Run will feature races in different categories across two distances – 5km and 10km – and it is open to all men and women living in the UAE, of any nationality or ability, but only amateurs are allowed to take part in the 5km Run. Registration will remain open until April 3.

The 75km NAS Cycling Championship will also witness competition across multiple categories like Men’s Open, People of Determination category, Women’s Open, Amateur Emiratis and Amateur Female. The event is open to men and women of all nationalities living in the UAE, and registration will continue until April 10.