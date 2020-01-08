Abu Dhabi Schools Champions is back in action. Image Credit: Organisers

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Schools Champions, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Department of Knowledge and Education, and Inspiratus, resumes action this weekend in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, following the school break.

The action resumes for students of both genders in Cycles 1, 2 and 3 on January 10 in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain and will kick off on January 17 in Al Dhafra.

In Abu Dhabi, football will take place at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium, while Al Jazira Club will host the basketball, volleyball and handball, in addition to the Officers Club welcoming athletics participants. In Al Ain, football will be played at Al Ain Club whereas Brighton College will open its doors for the basketball championship.

Commenting on the championships, Mr. Talal Al Hashemi, Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s Director of Abu Dhabi Schools Champions, said: “We are delighted to resume the Abu Dhabi Schools Champions, which witnessed a great turnout in the initial phases, and are now looking forward to the kick off of swimming and gymnastics, and extending the action to Al Dhafra. Abu Dhabi Schools Champions acts as an ideal platform to embed sports in the lifestyles of children and youth across Abu Dhabi and providing the UAE with a future generation of high calibre sports professionals.”