Novak Djokovic is a Mubadala World Tennis Championship winner Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News

The Mubadala World Tennis Championship is heading back to the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, from December 16-18 — and fans are permitted with tickets now on sale.

Six of the world’s top male tennis players, and two leading female players, will line up to compete across three days of tennis action.

In line with Abu Dhabi’s commitment to health and safety, the 13th edition of the Mubadala WTC will welcome spectators with a reduced capacity in line with Government regulations across the three-day festival.

“Since its inception, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship has proven to be incredibly popular with people from Abu Dhabi and around the world, so to be able to announce its return, with fans in attendance, is a very special moment for us,” said John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment.

“We challenge ourselves with each edition to provide an unmissable experience for all our audiences, from tennis fans and live event loyalists to families and international visitors. The 13th edition is shaping up to be one of the best to date, with the opportunity for everybody to reconnect, in person, in a safe environment. We look forward to announcing another world-class line-up and welcome the world’s best tennis players back to Abu Dhabi.

“The health and well-being of fans, players and officials is our priority, and we are working closely with Government entities, key championship partners and stakeholders to ensure a safe and successful event for all.”