Dubai Autodrome announced that the 2021-2022 motorsport season recorded a contribution of Dh17.9 million to the UAE’s tourism and economy sectors.
Dubai Autodrome hosted several regional and global championships from October to March, including the Historic Dubai Grand Prix Revival, Hankook 24H Dubai, Asian Le Mans series, Formula 4 UAE, Formula Regional Asian Championship, the Ferrari Challenge APAC, the Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East, the Gulf Radical Cup, the Sportsbike Racing Series and the NGK UAE Procar Championship.
The season also made a positive impact on the country’s tourism sector, resulting in more than 20,426 sold-out hotel rooms from November to March. The figures also reveal that bookings worth Dh6 million have been made for over 3,000 flights, as a direct result of international drivers and teams in-bound to the UAE.
When it comes to the logistical requirements of the championships, over 258 containers were shipped to Dubai for the motorsport events further enhancing the economic impact of the season.
Faisal Sahlawi, General Manager, Dubai Autodrome, said: “We are proud of how the motorsport season has contributed to the UAE’s tourism industry and economy, through several major sporting events in Dubai. Hosting some of the biggest motorsport championships and drivers in the world is extremely rewarding and showcases why the city of Dubai is widely regarded as one of the greatest sporting destinations in the world. The events were attended by motorsport professionals from all over the world, and it was fascinating seeing so many enthusiasts and internationally acclaimed drivers on our circuit. Dubai Autodrome will continue to host professional motorsport events, a move in line with Dubai’s growing tourism and economic sectors.”