Dubai: More than 600 promising players of various ages and multi-nationalities from Dubai’s four clubs took part in the Dubai Grassroots Football Festival — U 8.
The Festival, organised by Dubai Clubs’ Football Companies in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council (DSC), held as part of programmes aiming to attract sports talents and enhance technical levels at grassroots level and juniors, based on the best international practices.
Entertaining events
Dubai Grassroots Football Festival — U 8 was held in four stages at Al Nasr, Al Wasl, Shabab Al Ahli and Hatta, whereby players participated in various sports, entertaining & cultural activities. In this regard, participating teams were classified into four groups; each group played 16 football matches. Several entertaining events, comprised ball shooting, footvolley, running & tug of war, in addition to awareness lectures & cultural competitions, were all arranged between matches on the sideline of the Festival.
DSC is keen to organise the festival’s stages alternately to boost relations among clubs and to encourage them organise creative and innovative activities to bring joy for children and families and to attain utmost technical, social and organisational benefits simultaneously.