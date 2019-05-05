Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE’s Armed Forces, thanked hundreds of volunteers who dedicated their time, effort and commitment to making the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 a success on Saturday night.

The volunteers were being honoured at a special Volunteer Recognition event held at the Armed Forces Officers Club in Abu Dhabi where Shaikh Mohammad arrived to thank them. Noora Al Blooki, a Volunteer Leader who addressed the UAE and the world at the Closing Ceremony for the Games, helped to MC the Volunteer Recognition event, which also featured speeches of thanks by Ameera Almuharrami, Director, Volunteers, as well as testimonials by individual volunteers and awards handed out to outstanding volunteers.