Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a decision to restructure the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.
The new board is chaired by Shaikh Nahyan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and includes the following members, Dr Yousuf Al Shaiba Khamis Al Sheryani, Mohammad Hamad Jamer Al Hameli, Mohammad Thani Murshed Al Rumaithi, Dr Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Abdullah Abdul Alali Abdullah Al-Humaidan, Mohammad Ibrahim Mahmoud Mohammad Al Mahmoud and Suwaidan Rashed Al Dhaheri.