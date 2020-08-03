Decision taken in view of cancellation of most sporting events during this period

A virtual meeting of the Board of Trustees of Mohammed Bin Rashid Creative Sports awards in progress. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: The 11th Mohammad Bin Rashid Creative Sports Awards ceremony has been postponed by a year, according to a decision taken by Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award,

The decision was made after taking into consideration the cancellation and postponement of major international sports events across the world, including the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and Paralympic Games due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Organised under the banner of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the MBR Creative Sports Award has positioned itself as one of the leading voices in the world for the promotion of creativity in sport as well as the well being of sportspersons and awards has now been rescheduled to January, 2022.

The decision was taken to allow a greater number of athletes and sports institutions to participate in the 11th edition of the awards, especially with the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games being rescheduled for 2021.

The MBR Creative Sports Award is the biggest award of its kind in terms of value and diversity of categories and dedicated to inspiring creativity in sports - not just in the UAE but around the Arab world and the globe.