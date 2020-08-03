Dubai: The 11th Mohammad Bin Rashid Creative Sports Awards ceremony has been postponed by a year, according to a decision taken by Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award,
The decision was made after taking into consideration the cancellation and postponement of major international sports events across the world, including the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and Paralympic Games due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Organised under the banner of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the MBR Creative Sports Award has positioned itself as one of the leading voices in the world for the promotion of creativity in sport as well as the well being of sportspersons and awards has now been rescheduled to January, 2022.
The decision was taken to allow a greater number of athletes and sports institutions to participate in the 11th edition of the awards, especially with the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games being rescheduled for 2021.
The MBR Creative Sports Award is the biggest award of its kind in terms of value and diversity of categories and dedicated to inspiring creativity in sports - not just in the UAE but around the Arab world and the globe.
The announcement comes following the 28th meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Award, held virtually, with Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Award, chairing the meeting. Khalid Ali Bin Zayed, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, was present at the meeting along with the other members of the Board of Trustees: Dr Hassan Mustafa, Mustafa Al Arfaoui, Dr Khalifa Al Shaali, Ahmed Ma’ad Al Osaimi, Mona Bou Samra, Moza Al Marri, Secretary General of the Award, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Director of the Award.