Floyd Mayweather will fight YouTube star Deji in an exhibition bout on November 13 at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.
The legendary boxer with a perfect 50-0 record has been earning millions of dollars during a worldwide retirement tour.
He has held exhibition fights in Japan, Miami and Dubai since he retired from professional boxing in 2017.
He knocked out Japanese kick-boxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018 before facing YouTuber Logan Paul in 2021 and ex-sparring partner Don Moore in May.
British influencer
The American's next fight is scheduled against Mikuru Asakura in Japan on Saturday week. He will then turn his attentions to 25-year-old Deji who has been training with former professional Daley Perales.
The British influencer and his brother KSI are two of the UK’s biggest YouTube stars known for creating gaming videos from their bedrooms over a decade ago. They both have taken to the ring as part of the influencer boxing scene.
Deji's start to his boxing career was far from glamorous, with defeats in his first three fights before a statement win over Yousef 'Fousey' Erakat as part of the card at his brother's event in August.