Dubai: Cricket action in the UAE returned to normal in the recent months with the hosting of IPL and Twenty20 World Cup after Covid-19 had disrupted cricketing activities for more than a year.
Several academies in the UAE faced the brunt having to shut down its operations completely or partially which meant the kids were denied of any exposure tours.
Now as things look up, Maxtalent Global Sports has announced its first tour post-Covid as the academy’s boys prepare to travel to Muscat.
“It’s been tough times for the academies and the boys. After nearly a year and a half of absolutely no action we are proud to be the first academy in the UAE to announce an exposure tour for our boys to Oman.
“We hope to instill confidence back in the boys and replace the fear among them and their parents and ensure cricket gets back to normal,” said Sudhakar Shetty, Managing Director of Maxtalent Global Sports.
The six-day Tour of Oman will begin from December 25 and will be hosted by Muscat Cricket Coaching Centre (MCCC). The tour will include a league-cum-knock-out tournament – Maxtalent-MCCC Challenge Cup for boys under-11, 13 and 16 organised under the aegis of Oman Cricket.
“The tournament will have approximately four teams in each category. This tournament will provide the kids good exposure and real match situations. The Maxtalent boys have trained hard for this during the winter camp and are confident of doing well.”