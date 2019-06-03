Winners of the Karting Championship pose with their awards. Image Credit: Al Forsan

Abu Dhabi: Bahrain’s Mohammad Matar won the top honours in the mixed adult category karting competition held during the inaugural Al Forsan Ramadan Championship.

The second place was bagged by Marcus Thomas of Germany while Romaldo Labroy from Sri Lanka clinched third.

In the Under-12 category, Harry Hannam from the UK raced to first place, with French drivers Nathan Port and Icho Seghry finishing second and third respectively.

Twenty drivers qualified for the finals in the adult category, while 10 participants qualified for the U12 group finals.

Ahmed Saleh Al Hemeiri, Director of the Municipal Community Centre, and Khalifa Al Hemeiri, CEO of Al Forsan Holding, handed over the prizes to the winners. A total prize money of Dh70,000 was awarded to the first three winners of both the categories.