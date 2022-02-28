Dubai: With only a month left of Expo 2020 Dubai, there are going to be many exciting events to enjoy and for football fans they’ll be none bigger than the chance to watch a live screening of the Manchester derby on 6th March at Festival Garden.
Manchester City fans can enjoy a full evening of fun for all, with club legend Nigel de Jong set to join supporters for a live Q&A.
Former Dutch international Nigel de Jong was part of the backbone of the Man City side that lifted the FA Cup in 2011 and the Premier League trophy in 2012. A huge fan favourite, his 137 appearances for the Club left a lasting impression.
Official City mascot Moonbeam will join supporters for the build-up to the game and young fanatics can also enjoy face painting, the chance to win exclusive prizes and a live performance from the Middle East’s best footballing freestyler Ammar Freez.
Free-to-enter
With the match set to kick off at 20:30, supporters can attend the free-to-enter live screening event within Expo 2020 Dubai and cheer on Pep Guardiola’s side as they take on the Reds.
Food and beverage stalls will also be available to fans throughout the event as part of Expo 2020 Dubai’s BBQ festival where you’ll find stands from world-class chefs, international brands and regional favourites, along with live bands all weekend long and kids activities: guaranteed fun for the whole family!
All supporters will be required to purchase a ticket to enter the Expo 2020 Dubai site and present either proof of vaccination status or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours. Visitors can also download the Expo 2020 Dubai pass on their Al Hosn app to access Expo 2020 Dubai.