Abu Dhabi: The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 featuring two preseason games between the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks concluded last night at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in front of a lineup of local and international celebrities and influencers, who joined NBA legends and two sold-out crowds to celebrate the league’s first games in the UAE.
The Hawks defeated the Bucks 123-113 on Thursday and 118-109 last night in front of actor Martin Lawrence, actress Nour Ghandour, legendary performers Maya Diab and Ahmed AlNasheet, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, comedian Steve Harvey, style icon Karen Wazen, former basketball player Fadi El Khatib, entrepreneur Anas Bukhash and global hip hop star Fabolous, among others.
NBA legends
Also in attendance were NBA Legends Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Bosh, Vince Carter, Isiah Thomas and Dominique Wilkins.
The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 are part of a ground-breaking multiyear collaboration between the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi that earlier this year saw the launch of the first Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League, a youth basketball league for 450 boys and girls ages 11-14 from schools across Abu Dhabi.
Fan events
The collaboration also includes a variety of interactive fan events featuring appearances by current and former NBA players, a series of NBA FIT clinics promoting health and wellness, and an NBA 2K League exhibition event.
The collaboration also sees DCT Abu Dhabi, under “Visit Abu Dhabi,” the tourism promotion initiative of the UAE’s capital city, serve as an Official Tourism Destination Partner of the NBA in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and China.