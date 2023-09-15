Dubai: Marc Hirschi took a milestone victory for UAE Team Emirates as the Swiss champion crossed the line with his hands aloft at the Coppa Sabatini in Italy on Thursday.
After a podium ride by Felix Grossschartner at the Giro Della Toscana on Wednesday, the team was motivated to take the top step with Hirschi getting the better of the previous day’s winner, the in-form Pavel Sivakov (Ineos-Grenadiers), in a two-up sprint to the line.
Sixth triumph of the season
Tadej Pogacar was tasked with the job of blocking any attacks behind and managed to come through for a third-place podium as he builds towards his final end of year objective at Il Lombardia.
The win marks Hirschi’s sixth triumph of the season and the 50th of the year for the Emirati squad.
Tough mountain stages
Hirschi: “It was a super hard race. I did it last year so I knew the parcours well. The action started early and we were lucky to have 4 riders there in the front. I was up the road with Sivakov and Tadej was in the group behind blocking attacks, which was perfect. I’m really happy with the win and that Tadej could also climb on the podium. It’s a great result for the team.”
Elsewhere in La Vuelta, UAE Team Emirates came through two incredibly tough mountain stages with Juan Ayuso and Joao Almeida putting in some huge efforts. Ayuso remains in fourth place in the GC standings and in the Young Riders jersey ahead of Friday’s Team Time Trial after Almeida produced a battling performance on stage 17 to take an impressive sixth place.
Coppa Sabatini Results:
1. Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) 4:47:15
2. Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) +2″
3. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) +18