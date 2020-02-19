Sheikh Mansoor, the new chairman of Dubai Sports Council, on a tour of the office alongwith vice-chairman Mattar Al Tayer and secretary general Saeed Hareb. Image Credit: Dubai Sports Council

Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, has thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for his gracious patronage of the sports sector and for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading Dubai Sports Council.

Mansoor also thanked Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, for his support and encouragement of the sports sector, and his leadership and guidance of Dubai Sports Council, which served as its foundation and the springboard for its impressive list of achievements over the past 15 years and promised to continue with the Council’s work in the next phase.

The new chairman visited the Dubai Sports Council complex on Wednesday and had a meeting with Mattar Al Tayer, Vice-Chairman of DSC, in the presence of Saeed Hareb, Secretary General, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC.

Mansoor took over as Chairman of the council on February 15 following Decree No. (5) of 2020 issued by Sheikh Mohammed, succeeding Sheikh Hamdan, who was the Chairman of DSC since its inception in 2005.

Under the leadership and guidance of Sheikh Hamdan, the Council and Dubai’s sports sector saw unprecedented growth and the emirate has become one of the top sporting destinations of the world — for both organisers and megastars, as well as visiting fans.