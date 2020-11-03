Sheikh Mansoor engrossed in a virtual meeting of Dubai Sports Council in recent months. Image Credit: Dubai Sports Council

Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), has said the council will continue working on the development of the sports sector in Dubai while strengthening the UAE’s position as one of the world’s premier destinations for hosting top international sporting events with new initiatives that implement the vision of the country’s wise leadership and seek the development of Emirati personnel.

This assurance came after a meeting of the DSC’s Board of Directors that was held at its headquarters earlier this week.

Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman, DSC participated in the meeting along with Board Members Dr Abdullah Al Karam, Maryam Al Hammadi, Ali Bujsaim, Mohammed Al Kamali, Ahmad Al Shafar, Moaza Saeed Al Marri and Saeed Hareb, General Secretary and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant General Secretary of DSC.

Sheikh Mansoor confirmed that the council will continue to organise international and local sporting events, and provide facilities to event organisers from international and local sports federations and organisations, as well as the private sector, in a way that contributes to the spread of sports in the different parts of Dubai.

Dubai International Stadium hosted 24 of the 56 league matches of the Indian Premier League, arguably the biggest T20 cricket league. Image Credit: BCCI

The council also promised to welcome international teams wishing to set up their training camps in Dubai, or looking to compete in tournaments in Dubai to take advantage of the excellent organisational atmosphere here, as well as the gold standards of safety and care that will be employed for their protection.

Sheikh Mansoor also reaffirmed cooperation with training centres and academies that attract a large numbers of amateurs in various sports, thus playing a prominent role in spreading the practice of sport, as well as promoting the virtues of health and happiness, and supporting the community.

In the meeting, the results of Decree No. 5 of 2020 issued by Sheikh Mansoor were reviewed. The decree seeks the development and follow-up of the administrative and supervisory cadres in clubs and sports companies in the Emirate of Dubai, and sets controls for the work of this important group in the various clubs and sports companies.

The number of events organised during the COVID-19 pandemic has reached 90 - 10 of those events were international and 80 local. The number of upcoming events scheduled for November and December is 85 - 13 of which are international, and 72 are local.

The main sports events taking place in Dubai during November and December are the the final stages of Indian Premier League (IPL), Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic women’s golf championship, the ICE Warrior Challenge, Al Marmoom Dune Run, Garmin Quest Race in Hatta, the DP World Tour Championship and the year-end Dubai International Sports Conference.

Private sector to be awarded for excellence

The Board of Directors reviewed the report of the Development and Future Committee, including the 8th Dubai Sports Excellence Model, which has been designed in accordance with the latest developments in the sports sector and other areas of life, and the changing scope of the council’s supervisory powers.