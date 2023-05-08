Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, chaired a board meeting at the Council’s headquarters, during which he highlighted Dubai’s robust sports and tourism infrastructure as well as the city’s flexible legislation, which have helped establish its position as a top destination for regional and international sports federations, event organisers, investors and professionals searching for an ideal location to host events, including major international sports competitions.

Several international competitions

The board meeting discussed several topics, including the impending international sports competitions to be hosted in Dubai, such as the Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup 2023 to be held in November. This year’s edition will be the second time the Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup will be held in Dubai, following the 2009 edition. Several other international competitions set to be hosted in Dubai over the next couple of months, including The International Wheelchair Basketball Federation World Championships, The World Padel League, and the inaugural Global Chess League, among others, were also on the agenda.

The Global Chess League is expected to attract some of the best in the industry in made-for-tv event. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Sheikh Mansoor emphasised that the Council continues working with both local and international partners, such as international sports federations and event organisers, to attract more international events and sports academies to Dubai. The aim is also to host the regional headquarters of international federations and organisations in the city, which would promote sports and provide diverse events that cater to the city’s multicultural population of over 200 nationalities.

Strategic plan

Sheikh Mansoor underscored the importance of aligning the sports sector’s growing contribution to Dubai’s GDP with the emirate’s strategic plan for sports, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. He further stressed the need for Dubai Sports Council to continue its efforts in creating an ecosystem that supports the athletes’ performance, enabling them to achieve optimal results in various local, regional, and international competitions.

Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup 2023 to be held in November. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

The meeting was attended by Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice-Chairman of the Board, along with board members Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Maryam Bint Ahmed Al Hammadi; Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Sami Al Qamzi; Moaza Saeed Al Marri; Jamal Hamed Al Marri; Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of the Council; and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council.

Women sports committee

The meeting evaluated an investment project in Dubai clubs and appraised the performance of the city’s football clubs. The board also reviewed preparations for the Dubai Sports Excellence Awards, including the addition of a new category for the School Health Award. In addition, the board addressed the arrangements for the inaugural Emirates Sports Medicine Conference, slated for May 13-14, which is expected to attract more than 600 sports medicine specialists.