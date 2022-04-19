Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, crowned the Emperor team, the winner of the volleyball championship at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament 2022.
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and organised by the Dubai Sports Council, the NAS Sports Tournament has been one of the top sporting events held during Ramadan since 2013. Sheikh Mansoor attended the final day of the largest sports tournament of its kind in the country.
Several events
Held annually, the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament this year featured competitions in eight different sporting disciplines, including volleyball, padel, wheelchair basketball, running, cycling, archery, Spartan Nas Night Race and jiu-jitsu. The event, which started on April 2, ran for 17 days.
Sheikh Mansoor congratulated the Emperor team on winning the volleyball title and also praised Al Jawareh, who finished runners-up in the contest that saw a high-level of competition. The Tournament saw leading players joining amateurs and professionals to battle for top honours in various sporting disciplines.
Sheikh Mansoor said: “The Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament continues to achieve the sporting and social goals set by Sheikh Hamdan. In line with the vision, Dubai Sports Council strives to ensure that the participation remains open to everyone, from amateurs to professionals of various age groups and nationalities, providing opportunities for everyone.
High-level competition
“The NAS Sports Tournament reflects the priority Dubai places on promoting community engagement and building strong social bonds through sports. Dubai Sports Council’s efforts enabled more than 5,000 amateur and professional athletes to participate in the ninth edition of the NAS Sports Tournament. The large attendance of sports lovers and their strong engagement with the players helped foster high levels of competition. While the event featured intense sporting contests, we believe everyone who participated in the Tournament is a winner,” His Highness added.
Fohood Zabeel’s Arseny Sarli was adjudged the best hitter, while David Saita of the Emperor team was named the best setter. Seyed Mousavi of the Emperor team received the award for the best blocker. The Emperor team’s Branamir Karsimirov was named the best all-around player in the tournament.
The Emperor team won the volleyball final prevailing over Al Jaraweh 25-22, 25-20, 25-15. The competition witnessed the participation of 150 players from 20 different nationalities.
The final match brought the curtains down on the ninth edition of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament 2022.