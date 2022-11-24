Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), on Thursday crowned the winners of the 10th Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament in a ceremony held at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. The 10th edition of the tournament, its largest to date, saw a record participation of more than 1,500 female athletes who competed in 10 sports between 7 and 21 November 2022.

Sheikh Mansoor extended his sincere gratitude to the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, for her sponsorship of this major sports tournament, her support for Emirati women in general, and for women’s sports in particular.

Sheikh Mansoor said: “We congratulate the winning athletes, departments, and organisations who have achieved victory in team and individual events. We also congratulate all the participants in this pioneering sports tournament, which is held under the patronage of the wife of Sheikh Mohammed. The tournament plays a pivotal role in developing women’s sports in the country.”

Sheikh Mansoor added: “Dubai Sports Council organises competitive sports throughout the year to support and empower women in sports. This annual tournament occupies a distinguished place in the Council’s agenda and the sports sector because of its role in promoting sports and developing the skills of our athletes. It has become the most important annual event for women’s sports. Over ten years, the Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament has seen the participation of more than 360 government and private institutions and companies, as well as more than 7,000 athletes.”

The ceremony to felicitate the winners was attended by Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the DSC; Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Moza Al Marri, Member of the DSC’s Board of Directors; and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the DSC. The tournament is organised by the DSC’s Women’s Sports Committee. Participation is open to Emirati and non-Emirati females working in the government, semi-government and private sectors.

Dubai Police topped the medals tally, ending the tournament with eight medals in various championships: first spot in 20km cycling, first three spots in 30km cycling (open category), first spot in CrossFit championship (residents category), first in badminton championship (nationals category), second position in padel tennis (nationals), and third in bowling (nationals).

Athletes representing the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) won six medals: second and third spots in the chess championship, second spots in the CrossFit championship (nationals and residents), third spot in the track and field race (nationals), and third spot in squash championship. Players of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai won five medals: first spot in the padel tennis championship (residents), first spot in the e-games championship, second spot in the cycling (nationals), third spot in 20 km cycling (residents), and third spot in CrossFit championship (nationals).

Players of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA-Dubai) won five medals: first and second spots in bowling, first and second spots in table tennis, third and spot in padel tennis. Dubai Municipality won three medals: second and third spots in padel tennis (residents) and third in the e-games championship.