City Football Schools' Talented Player Programme offers players opportunities with qualified coaches Image Credit: Supplied

Youngsters across the UAE wishing to develop their skills can look forward to the return of City Football Schools coaching sessions later this month, with a chance for the best performers to potentially join the City Football Group professional clubs globally via the Talented Player Programme.

The new season kicks off in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Aug. 29, with children having the opportunity to learn from expert coaches, who will offer advice, encouragement and guidance in a fun and enjoyable environment.

Sessions will be held across six venues, with youngsters in Abu Dhabi able to attend Zayed Sports City, Active Al Maryah Island and Emirates Palace. Dubai events will take place at Jumeira Baccalaureate School and two new venues for the upcoming season at Guildford Grammar School Dubai and The Sevens Stadium.

The Talented Player Programme provides a platform for the best performers to develop their all-round game under the watchful eye of fully qualified coaches, with additional elements such as strength and conditioning, performance analysis and individual development plans to give players every opportunity to progress.

Recently, two graduates from the Talented Player Programme signed for Manchester City and Manchester United respectively, while others have gone on to be recognised by some of Europe’s top clubs, including Lazio, Porto and Leicester City.

In addition, a number of standout performers have also signed for the academies of some of the UAE’s most well-known teams, and such has been the success of the initiative, it is now becoming a pathway for the international stage, with two players making the step up to the younger age groups of both the UAE and Kenya national teams, highlighting the impact of the level of coaching youngsters receive.

Lewis Childs, Talented Player Programme Head Coach, says the initiative is carefully designed, giving youngsters a platform on which to thrive and be spotted.

“Having managed talent programmes around the world, we were excited to introduce the Talented Player Programme (TPP) to the UAE,” he said. “The TPP is built on the strength of our City Football Schools Programme that has been a part of the UAE landscape for over 10 years.

“The most tangible measure of success for TPP is a player signing a professional academy contract, but our role is to help the players maximise their potential. We need to ensure our Manchester City programmes are an amazing addition to the childhood years, so that the young people’s lives are enriched by being associated with the club. If we can develop well-rounded people who have had a variety of experiences, then their football journey is a positive one, regardless of the football outcome.