Dubai: To celebrate the holy month of Ramadan, Manchester City produced a range of content and fan engagement activations for fans across the UAE. This included an Iftar dish tasting video that saw City stars Bernardo Silva and Zack Steffen try traditional food from five different countries.
In addition to this, fans have been interacting with online Ramadan themed quizzes to test their Man City knowledge. They have also been taking part in an online photo sharing initiative to show how the Club and fans alike have been celebrating Ramadan this year. Cityzens can still get involved and upload their images here for a chance to be featured on the official Man City website.
Watch a match
As we countdown towards Eid, City will also launch an exclusive ‘Win a trip to Manchester’ competition. One lucky Cityzen will enjoy the trip of a lifetime to watch City at the Etihad Stadium, complete with match tickets, flight and hotel.
To further mark Eid Celebrations Man City and Official Club Partner PUMA are now offering fans in the UAE complimentary Arabic customisation upon purchase of a Man City shirt at the PUMA Store in The Dubai Mall from 23rd April – 8th May.