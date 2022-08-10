Abu Dhabi: The Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup will return in February 2023, for the first time since 2019.
The Abu Dhabi Cup is a youth tournament held by Manchester City catering for all abilities with the aim of developing and inspiring young football players in the region.
Launched in 2017, the youth tournament has grown in stature over the years, attracting global interest with participation from 13 countries representing four continents, over 1,750 players (including Manchester City FC academy players from the UK) and 4,000 spectators.
In 2018, the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup also launched a new girls’ category, which will return for the upcoming 2023 edition.
Iconic landmark
The tournament will be held over the weekend of 18-19 February 2023 at Zayed City Sports Stadium, an iconic landmark in Abu Dhabi and the largest multi-purpose sports venue in the UAE. Off the pitch and away from the action, families will be able to enjoy live entertainment and fun activities in the ‘City Village’.
Girls: under 11s and under 14s
Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary, Abu Dhabi Sports Council said, “Abu Dhabi Sports Council is delighted to once again support the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup. Football tournaments in the capital city are essential to ensure the growth, further development and improvement of the football landscape in the UAE. We are very excited to see the Cup competition return in 2023 and are looking forward to welcoming teams from the region competing alongside youth Abu Dhabi football clubs.”
The tournament offers teams of all abilities the chance to compete, have fun and win with several tournaments in one – The City Cup, The City Shield, The City Trophy and The City Plate. The City Cup winning teams from each age group are automatically entered into a live draw to win an all-expense paid, once-in-a-lifetime trip to the home of the English Premier League Champions.