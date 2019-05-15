The Big 3 to meet Ball Above All in men’s basketball final

Dubai: The 3x3 basketball of the Seventh Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Ramadan Sports Tournament was headed for a rousing finale with Jam Black Mambas and Triple Threat sealing their place in the Junior Boys final, while The Big 3 will meet Ball Above All in the men’s final at the Dubai Design District (D3) courts.

The Mambas got the better of ADMH 10-6 in a tight first semi-final, while Triple Threat secured an equally well-fought 15-12 result against Sharjah.

In the men’s semi-finals, The Big 3 defeated Alaemid 19-7 after Ball Above All had accounted for Al Hayba 18-8 to set up an engrossing final.

The padel competitions also drew to the business end with German Zunica and Jose Juan Matea defeating Martin Noschese and Simon Rahmann 6-4, 6-1 to enter the final of the men’s open, while they will meet defending champions Javier Lopez Garcia and Sandy Farquharson, who got the better of Guillermo Villafane and Emilio Misas Pereda 6-4, 6-0.

Omar Al Marzouqi and Shaikh Saeed Al Maktoum blanked Salem Ali Al Houli and Eisa Junaid 6-0, 6-0, while the Ahli brothers Abdullah and Mohammad got the better of Abdullah Abdul Aziz and Othman Al Janahi 6-0, 6-0 to ease into the semi-finals of the UAE Nationals competition.

Meanwhile, Suneth Sampath came up with a fine all-round performance to help DHL punch their ticket to the quarter-final following a 12-run win over White Caps Cricket Club in the cricket tournament at the Wombats ground in Jebel Ali.

Sampath first made a sedate 22-ball, 34 while adding 47 runs in a third-wicket partnership with Khurram Sajjad (32) and then came in and captured four wickets off two overs to help restrict the White Caps to 105 for 9 to held DHL to their second win in as many matches.

In the other match, Ahsan Abbas blasted a 31-ball 70 and took 2-15 as King Khalid drubbed CPD Knight Riders by 67 runs.

RESULTS

Volleyball

Final: Dubai 2021 bt Surprise 3-1 (24-26, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21)

Cricket

DHL bt White Caps CC by 12 runs

King Khalid bt CPD Knights Riders by 67 runs

Padel

Men’s Open semi-finals: German Zunica/Jose Juan Matea bt Martin Noschese/Simon Rahmann 6-4, 6-1; Javier Lopez Garcia/Sandy Farquharson bt Guillermo Villafane/Emilio Misas Pereda 6-4, 6-0. (UAE Nationals quarter-finals: Omar Al Marzouqi/Saeed Al Maktoum bt Salem Ali Al Houli/Eisa Junaid 6-0, 6-0; Abdullah Ahli/Mohammad Ahli bt Abdullah Abdul Aziz/Othman Al Janahi 6-0, 6-0

Wheelchair Basketball

Group A: Dubai Club for People of Determination bt Al Ansari Exchange 29-6; Dubai Municipality bt Dnata 75-9. Group B: Dubai Health Authority bt RTA 15-10; Dubai Public Prosecution beat Al Bustan 65-8