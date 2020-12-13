REFRESH FOR UPDATES
The teams are up to their pre-race preparations, and Ferrari's outgoing four-time champ Sebastian Vettel has been given a guard of honour by his pit crew are he drives out onto the grid for the last time in the famous red car.
As the shadows get longer and we approach lights out (5.10pm, UAE time) for the twilight race in Abu Dhabi, get your teeth into all things F1 here in our interactive special report.
Hamilton qualified third behind Max Verstappen of Red Bull and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on Saturday evening and afterwards admitted he was still feeling the after effects of the COVID-19 illness. However, defiant as ever, he vowed to give it his all to finish the season on a high in Abu Dhabi.
Lewis Hamilton has already tied up his record-breaking seventh Drivers’ Championship title, but there is still plenty to chew over on this sunny Sunday in Abu Dhabi.
Firstly there is the man himself. It was touch-and-go as to whether he would be driving at all after testing positive for coronavirus in Bahrain two weeks ago and had to skip the Sakhir Grand Prix last week — the first time in his career he missed an F1 race.
The wait is over... Welcome to our live coverage of the season-ending Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in the UAE capital.