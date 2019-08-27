Dr. George John of Transform Fitness poses with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus signed Jersey. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Reporter: Alaric Gomes/ Gulf News Image Credit:

Dubai: From rubbing shoulders with actor Tom Cruise to possessing a rare signed jersey from football star Cristiano Ronaldo while boasting a close friend in Filipino Manny Pacquiao, Dubai’s Dr George John has come a long way.

The founder and chairman of Transform Medical and Fitness Centre along Al Wasl Road, Dr John is probably one of the most recognized faces among sportspersons from the UAE and beyond.

His list of achievements in the fields of sports medicine run a full scroll, including the likes of tennis legends Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic to former England football captain Wayne Rooney.

But what perhaps, is his latest contribution and gift to sportspersons in the region is the use of the Orthologous system of treating conditions while using non-surgical treatment approaches such as PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) and stem cells treatment.

Confidence level

“To me, the most important ingredient in the use of either the PRP or stem cells is the confidence level of the sportsman. He feels strong mentally, and much of this is because of the near absence of pain while dealing with an injury,” Dr John confides.

“The regeneration is faster and the rehabilitation is much more easy on the patients. This is what leads the sportsman in gaining his confidence levels and getting back on the pitch,” he adds.

Today, a globally-renowned clinician, Dr John has perfected his technique into an art form over more than two decades of being in the UAE, and beyond.

Dr. George John of Transform Fitness poses with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus signed Jersey. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Reporter: Alaric Gomes/ Gulf News

After completing his MBBS and DIP (Orthopedics) in India, Dr. John — also a Fellow of Royal College of Surgeons, Sports Medicine at Nottingham, UK — also completed his M.Ch. Orthopedic Surgery from the US.

During his early days, Dr. John worked with the prestigious Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham and was a consultant to English Premier League side Manchester United.

What perhaps has singled out Dr John is his love to stay abreast with the latest developments in Orthopedics and Sports Medicine so that he can lend a helping hand to people in living a full and wholesome life.

Early days in the UAE

During his early days in the UAE, Dr John has lent his expertise at various high-profile events including the annual Emirates Airline Rugby Sevens and the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships while being on the consulting panel for several local clubs and players.

He has specialised in Minimally Invasive Arthroscopic Surgery, a trend that has benefitted several top-class sportspersons from across the globe. While French footballer Yohan Cabaye is the latest one getting himself back on track, Dr John has attended to the likes of Rooney, Ronaldo, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and British ultra-runner Nick Peters, as well.

He was also a consultant for Tom Cruise during the shooting of his film, Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol, that was filmed in Dubai.

One of the latest patients treated by Dr John is former Team Great Britain relay sprinter James Ellington, who was involved in a head-on collision with a car during a training camp in Tenerife in mid-January 2017.

Dr. George John of Transform Fitness poses with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus signed Jersey. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Reporter: Alaric Gomes/ Gulf News Image Credit: View gallery as list

Ellington, who competed for Team GB in the 100m and 4x100m relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was the pillion on a motorbike being ridden by Levine. Ellington had surgery to repair a broken tibia and fibula while also getting two fractures in an eye socket and a broken pelvis.

Regenerative medicine

“Doctors had given up hope that he [Ellington] would even walk. In a matter of months, he was back on the track training normally,” Dr John relates pointing towards the former Olympian who has now shifted base to Dubai since last week.

Both PRP and stem cells treatments fall under the category of regenerative medicine that basically focuses on the body healing itself.

“Both utilize the patient’s natural healing abilities to reduce chronic pain while improving mobility and quality of life. Though they have the same purpose, the mechanisms behind each is different,” he asserts.

Off the pitch and operation theatre, Dr John has a string of hobbies that include in him being the co-owner of Indian Super League (ISL) team North-East United to giving hope to the masses in the Philippines through his ‘Living Glorious Foundation’, being the executive producer of the popular ‘Banana Split in Dubai’ show or his latest in opening up his state-of-the-art Transform Centre for elite Indian athletes hoping for medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.