Dubai: Let’s Padel players are eager to represent the Abu Dhabi Club in Gulf News Padel Masters after being shortlisted through an in-house tournament.
Jamal Al Mutawea and Mubarak Al Mansoori will be showcasing their talents in the men’s category while Mahra Almulla and Osha Almehairbi will be competing in the women’s category. While the men will compete with all other venues at the World Padel Academy on March 19 and 20, women players will participate in the women only knockouts and finals at Just Padel Mina Rashid on March 19.
“It is very good opportunity for all of us to be part of one of the biggest tournaments here in UAE. Besides playing the game, it’s also nice to participate with some new people with a healthy competition. We are all excited to represent Abu Dhabi in the finals of the Gulf News Padel Masters at World Padel Academy Dubai. We thank Let’s Padel Academy for giving us the opportunity to play the sport we truly love,” said Al Mutawea and Al Mansoori.
Women participants AlMulla and AlMehairbi are also excited to be playing in the event. “We thank Let’s Padel for believing in us and for their usual support, especially for ladies. Winning isn’t everything but the will to win is everything,” they added.
Let’s Padel Team:
Men: Jamal Al Mutawea, Mubarak Al Mansoori.
Women: Mahra Almulla, Osha Almehairbi.