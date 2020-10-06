Sebastien Loeb is joining Bahrain Raid Xtreme team Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: French legend Sebastien Loeb is the latest addition to the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team driver line-up for the 2021 Dakar Rally.

The 46-year-old Frenchman will complete the team’s pair of drivers, following the recent news that Spaniard, Nani Roma would drive for BRX. Loeb joins BRX with more than 20 years of rally experience — having won the World Rally Championship a record nine times in-a-row.

Loeb is no stranger to the Dakar Rally having made his maiden appearance in 2016 before featuring for four consecutive years, claiming two podiums in the process. Loeb has also added to his experience in the FIA World Touring Championship, 24 Hours of Le Mans, X Games, Formula One tests and the FIA GT Series.

The new BRX Driver was pleased to see the team’s ambitions match his own. “BRX have got big ambitions for the 2021 Dakar Rally and I’m excited to be a part of the journey with the team. There is an immense amount of experience in each area of the team; the best in the field with Prodrive, a track record of success from David Richards, and Bahrain’s rich history in motorsport. This combination is hard to rival, and I’m confident we will take to the dunes as strong contenders in next year’s Dakar,” Loeb said.

Founded by Prodrive International — a joint venture between the Kingdom of Bahrain and world-leading British motorsport business Prodrive — BRX is led by David Richards, CBE; founder and chairman of Prodrive.

Throughout his tenure, Richards has led Prodrive teams to six World Rally championship titles, six Le Mans wins and experience leading successful F1 teams.

However, the Dakar Rally is the challenge he has yet to undertake. For the Kingdom of Bahrain, BRX is the nation’s latest foray in motorsport, becoming the exciting next chapter in its rich history in the sport.

BRX Team Director Richards commented: “On behalf of BRX, I am thrilled to welcome Sebastien to the team. He brings with him a wealth of experience and is, we believe, one of the strongest drivers in the field. We look forward to working closely together over the next few months of testing, as we build towards next year’s race.”