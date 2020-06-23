The sport of athletics receives a major boost with the appointment of Laurent Boquillet, which brings in a great deal of experience in managing major events. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Laurent Boquillet, who has spent his entire career in athletics in a diverse range of roles, most recently as CEO of the European Athletics Championships Paris 2020, will now be the Head of Global Development at World Athletics.

Starting with his new role with World Athletics on July 1, Boquillet will be based in Monaco at the World Athletics Head Office. His dictat is “to support World Athletics’ vision to use the power and accessibility of athletics and athletes to create a healthier and fitter world”.

A global search was conducted from January to fill the new position and Frenchman Boquillet, who has spent his entire career in athletics in a diverse range of roles, was appointed to take over the new challenge.

“Development underpins competition at every level of athletics. This role is a fantastic opportunity for me to bring together my previous experiences from a number of different aspects of the sport to drive development with our Member Federations and the six Area Associations,” he said after being informed about his new role.

“The development needs of all the 214 members will be different and we need to respect that, but there is a single goal common to each member federation which is to grow the sport of athletics across the world. This new role excites and inspires me and I join World Athletics at a time when it is showing great leadership, innovation and drive and I am looking forward to being part of this,” Boquillet added.

Starting out in the sport as a professional triathlete between 1984 to 1990 - which included being crowned European champion in 1986 - Boquillet has worked in the commercial and marketing side of athletics managing elite athletes and their development programmes as well as event organisation and management for a number of national, regional and international meetings, including as Director of the Diamond League in Paris and Vice President (event marketing) of the French Track and Field Federation (FFA) where he chaired the development commission.

Boquillet has also developed and delivered coaching and kids’ programmes across a number of different countries and continents. He continues to coach today, has been an active volunteer in the sport for over 20 years and has for the last five years chaired the largest athletics club in France – Entente Sarthe Athletisme – with 2,500 members.

Helen Delany, World Athletics Director of International Relations and Development, said: “Laurent’s experience, relationships and track record across many aspects of our sport made him a standout choice for this new role. Development right across our sport is an important priority. Our Member Federations, elite athletes and our elite competition rely on a strong base of coaches, technical officials and volunteers as well as clubs and school programme structures that create pathways from the playground to the podium,” she remarked.