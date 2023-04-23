Abu Dhabi: The UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team got off to an impressive start on day one of the Grand Prix Paris Open 2023, securing six medals, including two golds, at the event organised by the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation.
Khaled Al Shehhi and Omar Al Suwaidi shone for the UAE by winning gold in the 62kg and 56kg categories respectively. They were joined by Muhammad Ali Al Suwaidi and Theyab Al Nuaimi, who won silver medals in the 69kg and 56kg categories, while Shamma Al Kalbani and Sultan Jabr added to the UAE’s medal tally by winning bronze medals in the 63kg and 69kg categories.
Keenness and responsibility
The UAE team’s impressive start puts them in a strong position going into the second day of the event, which features over 250 male and female players from 22 countries.
“The players of the national team showed great physical and mental presence during the competitions. They were able to outperform a group of experienced international players, reflecting their keenness and responsibility to continue their path of achievements. This path was started this year with their victory in the last Asian Championship held in Bangkok, Thailand in February,” Mubarak Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation said.
According to Ramon Lemos, the coach of the UAE national jiu-jitsu team, their strategy for international tournaments, such as the Grand Prix Paris Open, involves optimal preparation and engagement with elite players, which is crucial for their participation in upcoming events like the World Championships in Mongolia and the Asian Games in China.
“I am very pleased with the performance of the players on the first day of the competition. Although we missed out on two gold medals due to some minor issues, these tournaments are crucial in enhancing our players’ abilities and improving their focus when competing against experienced opponents, enabling us to press and subjugate them effectively.”