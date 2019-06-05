Tickets for UFC block buster in Abu Dhabi go on sale on Friday

Khabib Nurmagomedov Image Credit: REUTERS

Dubai: The countdown has begun for one of the biggest Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) events ever to hit the UAE with organisers announcing new details for the much-anticipated Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Porier UFC 242 lightweight title fight in Abu Dhabi.

A dedicated website, visitabudhabi.ae, has been set-up by the DTC to assist fans seeking to register for early access to tickets for the September 7 blockbuster which also features a mouth-watering under-card.

Nurmagomedov, who will be returning to the octagon following a 10-month absence due to a disciplinary suspension, will bid to unify the featherweight and lightweight belts by defeating the very exciting Porier.

Unbeaten in 24 fights, ‘The Eagle’ has not fought since he submitted Conor McGregor last October at UFC 229.

In contrast Poirier, ‘The Diamond’, has been one of the busiest fighters in the UFC where he has strung together a six-fight winning streak including a dominating decision victory over current featherweight champion, Max Holloway, in the UFC 236.

However, most British odds makers make Nurmagomedov the 4/11 favourite with Porier a 11/4 proposition.

This has a lot to do with the 30-year-old Russian’s unblemished record of 27 wins (8 KOs, 9 submissions) as a pro, with notable wins coming against Al Iaquinta, Edson Barboza and Rafael dos Anjos.

Meanwhile, Porier is certainly no slouch having posted eye-popping wins over the likes of Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis and Justin Gaethje en route to becoming the interim lightweight champion with his demolition of Hawaiian Holloway.

The co-Main Event is a heavyweight showdown between No 10 ranked Russian Shamil Abdurakhimov (24-20-4) and the division’s No 4 fighter Curtis ‘Razor’ Blaydes (14-11-2) from Oklahoma, USA.

Other fights pencilled in for the YAS arena are a welterweight contest between American-Palestinian Belal ‘Remember the Name’ Muhammad (15 - 3 - 0) and the Japanese beast Takashi Sato (15 - 2 – 0).

Also on the card, Ottman Azaitar and Teemu Packalen square off at 170 pounds with more fights to be announced in the coming weeks.

Expect more UFC 242 fight card announcements in the coming weeks.

UFC 242 Fight Card

Main event

Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov (27 - 0 - 0 vs Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier (25 - 5 - 0)

Co Main Event

Shamil Abdurakhimov (24-20-4) and the division’s No 4 fighter Curtis ‘Razor’ Blaydes (14-11-2)