Abu Dhabi: Kenya’s Marius Kipserem piped compatriot Abraham Kiptum to clinch the inaugural Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon on Friday.
The third place was won by Dejena Debela Gonfa of Ethiopia.
Kipserem, 30, who lost the lead to Kiptum in the last one kilometer but responded immediately to regain the lead and burst away from him 600metre from finish, completed the race clocking 2hr 4min and 4 sec.
In the women’s elite category, Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia was the first to the finish with a time of 2:20:17. Bahrain’s Eunice Chumba was second with a time of 2:20:54, while Ethiopian Getete Burka of Kenya claimed third.
In the 10km race, Kenya’s Richard Kimunyan claimed the title by 18 seconds over runner-up Uganda’s Maxwell Rotich. In the women's 10km, Ethiopian Abeba Ejigu got the better of Emily Kipchumba of Kenya to claim the top honours.