Abu Dhabi: Kazakhstan took the top honours on Day 4 of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship at Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City.
The Youth division competitions, which featured athletes from different clubs and academies from around the world, were spread out over two days of intense competitions. The Kazakhstan National Team was ranked first, followed by Sharjah Self-defence Sports Club and Palms Sports — Team 777 in the boys’ category.
In the competitions for girls, Palms Sports — Team 777 secured the top post while Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club came second and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club third.
Solidifying status
Tariq Al Bahri, General Manager of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP), feels the event continues to solidify Abu Dhabi’s status as the world jiu-jitsu capital.
“Within one season, the AJP organised more than 180 jiu-jitsu championships around the globe, attracting the greatest competitors in the world to compete in a variety of categories. Our expertise in planning such events is therefore unmatched and serves as a model for the rest of the world. The entire world admires Abu Dhabi’s capabilities in planning and organising world-class tournaments,” he said.
Al Bahri lauded the UAE players’ great performance as well as the excellent job local clubs and academies had done in preparing players for the highest levels of competition.
Golden moment
Khuloud Abdulghaffar Alblooshi, who made her Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club proud by winning gold in Teen 68kg class, said: “I am thrilled that I was able to take home the gold at such a prestigious event. I’d like to take this chance to express my gratitude to everyone who supported me.”
Ayra Nazeer from India, who plays for Palms Sports — Team 777 was able to secure bronze in the Teen 80kg division. “It was a fantastic opportunity for me and am happy that my preparations didn’t go in vain,” she said.
Kuwaiti Farah Al Jimaz, who claimed a bronze for Absoluto Jiu Jitsu, said: “I worked hard both before and during the competition, which allowed me to make it to the podium and, more importantly, earn the bronze medal in the Junior 63kg division to represent my country,” she said.