UAE Team Emirates are pleased to announce the contract extension of Juan Ayuso who has renewed his existing deal to stay at the team until the end of 2028.
Ayuso joined the team midway through 2021 with the 19-year old part of the teams long term plan to develop young talented riders.
First full season
Although still in his first full professional season and being one of the youngest riders on the pro circuit, Ayuso has already tasted his first professional victory at the Circuito de Getxo in Spain earlier this month.
The young Spaniard will now look to continue his development alongside the Emirati squad for the foreseeable future.