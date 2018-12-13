Abu Dhabi: Omar Al Fadhli, who became the first Emirati to win a gold medal at the World Championship in Sweden, became the first UAE jiu-jitsu fighter ever to receive an individual sponsorship. Palms Sports, the technical arm of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, has provided him with a sponsorship contract which includes his university education, technical and financial support and complete coaching.
“The contract I just signed gives me the opportunity to concentrate in my jiu-jitsu full time. It’s something that has been building from the start of my career, particularly when I became successful. This certainly will help me a great deal because I don’t have to think about anything other than my jiu-jitsu,” said Al Fadhli.
Fouad Darwish, general manager of Palms Sports, said: “Omar has been part of our high performance program but he’s reached a level that requires an enhanced contract to continue on his journey as a world champion. This contract is for 12 months that would take care of Omar’s welfare.”